4 people critically hurt in accident at southern Indiana tractor pull

An accident at a tractor pull in southern Indiana left four people with critical injuries, reported WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

The incident occurred Friday night during the Schied’s Diesel Extravaganza truck and tractor pull at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, a town of around 700 residents approximately 40 miles southwest of Bloomington.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that a Jeep, which was being used as a pit vehicle, was driven out of the truck pull staging area and into the crowd, striking three pedestrians, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

The Jeep also reportedly struck a side-by-side, a track rake and another vehicle before rolling over onto its side, WTHR reported.

The accident remained under investigation as of Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information was asked to call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.