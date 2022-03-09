4 Killed After Vehicle Hit by Train in Harvey

Four people were killed after a vehicle was hit by a train in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene of an accident between a car and a train near 155th and Halsted overnight, according to a spokesman for the Harvey Police Department.

The vehicle caught fire after being struck by the train and four people inside were killed. There were "no survivors," said police spokesman Jason Baumann.

Further details surrounding what led to the crash were not immediately released. Police said additional information was expected to be released, however.