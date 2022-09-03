4 Dead, at Least 14 Wounded in Chicago Shootings as Labor Day Weekend Begins

More than a dozen people were shot in the start to the Labor Day holiday weekend, with four people succumbing to their injuries, according to authorities.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple gunmen opened fire, striking him multiple times in the back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Just after midnight in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine, another fatal shooting was reported Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was found lying on the street after having been shot in the chest and in the arm, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, no suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Another shooting took place at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday near the 700 block of East 103rd Street.

A 28-year-old man was struck by shots in the chest, forearm and finger after getting into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported so far this weekend.

Saturday –

In the 3400 block of North Clark at approximately 1:53 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when he got into a verbal altercation with another man. That man then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right thigh. He was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 10:23 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a 29-year-old woman was involved in a verbal altercation when another woman shot her. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In the 4900 block of West Adams at approximately 11:56 a.m., a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a person got out of a vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the upper right side of his body. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

Around 8:10 p.m. near the 3500 block of West Montrose Avenue, a 16-year-old male was shot in the ear while traveling in a car. The victim wasn't the offender's intended target, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Friday –