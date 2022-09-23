4 Dead After Reported Shooting, Barricade Situation and Fire in Oak Forest

At least four people are dead following a reported shooting, barricade situation and house fire in Oak Forest Friday, officials said.

The deaths were confirmed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office hours after the incident was first reported, sparking a massive police and fire response, closing multiple streets and leaving residents barricaded in their homes.

Few details have been released on what happened, but video from a surveillance camera in Oak Forest showed a horrifying scene as a man opened fire on multiple people moments before returning to a home that then erupted in flames as he barricaded himself inside.

The footage, which was viewed by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres at a neighbor's home near the scene Friday morning, appeared to show a man shooting someone in a driveway in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane. He then chased another person down the street and shot her.

A young girl is seen running from the home to another neighbor's house while what appears to be a young woman runs into the home where the shooting occurred. The man then shoots a third person - a woman - in the driveway, before walking back into the home and closing the garage.

Moments later, flames are seen shooting from the home.

The neighbor whose surveillance cameras captured the video said the people shot were members of the same family.

Police have released no information on what happened, including the number of victims, their conditions or their relationship to the man barricaded in the home, but are aware of the video.

Just after 10 a.m., authorities said there was no longer a threat to the community, but the Central Avenue street closure will remain in effect as the investigation continues.

More details are expected to be released later Friday.

Oak Forest residents were urged to shelter in place in the area as authorities responded to "a barricaded subject" in the Chicago suburb.

According to officials, police were responding to the barricade situation just after 7 a.m.

Smoke could be seen shooting from a building in the same location as crews worked to put out flames. The sound of what is believed to be gunshots could be heard at the scene.

The city noted there was a heavy police and fire presence on the block and that Central Avenue was shut down from Independence to 155th Street and 155th Street was closed from Long Avenue to Central Avenue.

Oak Forest High School reported it was under a "hold in place," meaning students can still come to school but cannot leave. School remained in session Friday morning.

Residents at the scene said they were stunned by the news Friday.

"Normal family, just like us. The neighbors over there were all shocked as well. They don't understand what has happened," said resident Cheryl Wilson.

Check back for more on this developing story.