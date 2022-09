Some Oak Forest residents were urged to shelter in place Friday morning as authorities responded to "a barricaded subject" in the Chicago suburb.

According to officials, police were responding to the barricade situation just after 7 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane.

"We ask resident that live in the area to shelter in place at this time," the city tweeted.

The Oak Forest Police have a barricaded subject in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Ln. we ask resident that live in the area to shelter in place at this time. — City of Oak Forest, Illinois (@cityofoakforest) September 23, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.