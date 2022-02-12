4 Children Injured, 2 Critically, in South Chicago Hit-and-Run

Chicago police late Saturday were investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured four children, including two who were listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. near South Yates Boulevard and 79th Street.

According to police, a white sedan traveling northbound on Yates proceeded through a red light and struck the passenger side of a light-colored SUV being driven by a 26-year-old woman.

Four children were inside the SUV at the time, police said. Two girls, ages 6 and 9 years old, were thrown from the vehicle and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Two others, a 5-year-old girl and 9-year-old girl, sustained minor injuries and were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The driver of the white sedan fled northbound on Yates, police said. The vehicle was later located in the 7700 block of South Oglesby.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.