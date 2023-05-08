4 Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff Connected to Killing of Off-Duty Chicago Officer: Reports

Four people were reportedly arrested following an hours-long SWAT situation believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in Chicago over the weekend.

Sources familiar with the situation told both the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times four "persons of interest," which include two men and two women, were taken into custody Monday morning. Chicago police told NBC Chicago no charges had been filed as of 10 a.m.

NBC Chicago captured video of at least one person appearing to surrender in the scene overnight. Footage showed a person with their hands up walk into the street around 3:30 a.m. and surrender.

A police source also confirmed one person was taken into custody during the incident Sunday evening.

According to officials, Chicago police officers along with a SWAT team arrived at a home at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the scene was "active and remains an ongoing investigation." No further details were provided and authorities said the investigation was still ongoing as of 10 a.m.

Multiple sources told NBC Chicago the SWAT incident is related to the killing of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston, 24, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in Avalon Park.

According to authorities, Preston at 1:40 a.m. Saturday was found near her home by a fellow officer who had responded to a call of shots fired in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue. Preston, who had recently gotten off work, was rushed from a squad car to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she succumbed to her wounds, officials said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference early Saturday that she spoke with the officer's family, who is "completely shattered."

"I won't speak for her mother," Lightfoot said, "but I can tell you that she poured everything she could into her child. No mother wants to wake up to the tragic news their child is dead and to something as awful and tragic as gunfire."

Lightfoot said she directed Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter to "spare no expense to make sure we find the people responsible for this and bring them to justice."

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson issued the following statement Saturday morning:

"This is a profound tragedy, and my heart breaks for the family of the young officer who was murdered early this morning on her way home from work. I’m outraged and devastated by this horrific violence against a public servant, and I will do everything I can to support her family and the Chicago Police Department through this traumatic time. I pray that her killer is apprehended quickly so that justice may be served."

This story will be updated as more details become available.