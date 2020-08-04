3rd Man Charged in Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl on Fourth of July

A third man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl at a Fourth of July party in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Terrell Boyd, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Boyd was denied bond Tuesday and is demanding a trial, according to officials. His next court date is set for Aug. 24.

The state said Boyd was identified by another victim and caught on video during the shooting.

Boyd's attorney said he does not have a violent background and is currently a manager at a Red Lobster in Racine, Wisconsin.

Boyd marks the third man to be charged in Natalia Wallace's case where three men in a car spotted a man they believed killed a member of their gang days before. They climbed out of the vehicle and opened fire.

One of bullets struck the intended target in the ankle, but another hit 7-year-old Natalia in the forehead and killed her as she played in front of her grandmother’s house.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about somebody pulling up to shoot (but) it just seems like it’s becoming the new normal. A child shot dead playing in the street, just being a kid,” said her father, Nathan Wallace. “She was just enjoying the 4th.”

Davion Mitchell was charged last month in deadly shooting in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

Mitchell, 22, described by his lawyer as a local rapper and religious man, is one of three gunmen who opened fire, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Reginald Lamar Merrill, 33, was also charged in Natalia’s murder in July. Prosecutors said he was the getaway driver.