natalia wallace

3rd Man Charged in Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl on Fourth of July

A third man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl at a Fourth of July party in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Terrell Boyd, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

Boyd was denied bond Tuesday and is demanding a trial, according to officials. His next court date is set for Aug. 24.

Local

Gold Coast 23 mins ago

3 Injured in Gold Coast Shooting Tuesday, Chicago Police Say

Chicago Violence 30 mins ago

‘So Much Grief': Teen Activist Killed in Weekend Shooting Mourned by Family, Friends

The state said Boyd was identified by another victim and caught on video during the shooting.

Boyd's attorney said he does not have a violent background and is currently a manager at a Red Lobster in Racine, Wisconsin.

Boyd marks the third man to be charged in Natalia Wallace's case where three men in a car spotted a man they believed killed a member of their gang days before. They climbed out of the vehicle and opened fire.

One of bullets struck the intended target in the ankle, but another hit 7-year-old Natalia in the forehead and killed her as she played in front of her grandmother’s house.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about somebody pulling up to shoot (but) it just seems like it’s becoming the new normal. A child shot dead playing in the street, just being a kid,” said her father, Nathan Wallace. “She was just enjoying the 4th.”

Davion Mitchell was charged last month in deadly shooting in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

Mitchell, 22, described by his lawyer as a local rapper and religious man, is one of three gunmen who opened fire, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Reginald Lamar Merrill, 33, was also charged in Natalia’s murder in July. Prosecutors said he was the getaway driver.

This article tagged under:

natalia wallaceMurderChicago gun violenceshooter charged
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us