3-Year-Old Girl Left Near Union Station After Vehicle Stolen with Her Inside

A car was stolen with a child inside in the West Loop Gate neighborhood Wednesday night, and the child was later left near Union Station, according to police.

A 26-year-old woman exited her Sport Utility Vehicle for a “brief moment” at about 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Clinton St., when someone jumped in and drove away with the child still inside, Chicago police said.

The theif then allegedly dropped the 3-year-old child in the 500 block of W. Jackson Blvd. near Union Station, where they were found by a security guard who alerted police.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital for medical observation and was listed in good condition, police said.

The stolen SUV was also found abandoned shortly afterwards near the Dan Ryan Expressway in the 4400 block of S. Shields Ave., police said.

No one was in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

Carjackings in Chicago Are on the Rise

According to the Chicago Police Department, carjackings are on the rise.

As of Friday, the number of carjackings was on pace with last year, when cases were up 38%.

"Our department takes this very seriously, no matter your age, and we will arrest you," Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said at a Friday news conference as he addressed the rise in incidents.

According to Brown, about 60% of those responsible for carjackings are under the age of 18.

"We are seeing young people doing multiple carjackings, that have done 3,4,5 different carjackings," he said. "Juvenile courts are having a very tough time holding them for very long, because no one has the appetite in the juvenile court system to incarcerate our young people."

Police say if you find yourself in a carjacking, don't think twice: just give up your vehicle and get away.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this report.