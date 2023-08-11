3-year-old dies on bus of asylum-seekers headed to Chicago from Brownsville, Texas

A 3-year-old child onboard a bus of asylum-seekers destined for Chicago died Thursday after experiencing unknown health issues, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the death of the child, who was on a bus headed to the Chicago area alongside relatives.

"DPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation," the state agency said in a statement.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also confirmed news of the 3-year-old's passing, saying that once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel called 911. Bilingual security personnel assisted during the situation by translating for the parents and emergency responders, who provided care for the child, officials said. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention and later pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the Texas DEM, each passenger on the bus underwent a medical check after being processed by U.S. Customers and Border Protection, which was prior to the bus's departure, and were asked if they had any conditions that might require medical assistance. No passenger presented with a fever or medical concerns, officials said.