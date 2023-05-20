Little Village

3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Piece of Furniture Falls on Him in Little Village

By Sun Times Wire

siren
KXAS

A 3-year-old boy is dead after a piece of furniture fell on him Tuesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an injured toddler in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. A piece of furniture had fell on top of him, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident has been classified as a death investigation, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Little Village
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us