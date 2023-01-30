3-Year-Old Among 13 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

A 3-year-old boy was among at least 13 people wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the New City neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a graze wound to the side of his body and the toddler was grazed on the left shoulder, police said. They were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood. The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 100 block of West 27th Street when someone in a grey sedan fire shots at him about 1:40 a.m., according to police. He was shot in the left hand and was later taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Two people were wounded in a shootout when a man found someone trying to break into his vehicle Saturday afternoon in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. About 12:40 p.m., a man, 46, was walking toward his parked vehicle in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when he noticed someone trying to break in, police said. A shootout ensued between the man, who has a concealed carry and FOID license, and the suspect, police said. The suspect then entered a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the right hand and left thigh, officials said. He was listed in fair condition. One suspect was taken to an area hospital with a graze wound to his head, police said. He was listed in good condition.

At least seven others have been wounded by gunfire from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.