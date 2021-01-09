Near West Side

3 Teens Charged After Crashing Carjacked Vehicle on Near West Side: Police

The crash happened Friday about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Congress Parkway

police lights
NBC10

Three teens were charged Saturday after crashing a carjacked vehicle while attempting to flee the scene of an accident Friday on the Near West Side.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle and misdemeanor possession of a replica firearm, Chicago police said. A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were each charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Congress Parkway, according to police.

The three teens were placed into custody after fleeing the scene of the accident, police said, and a weapon was recovered nearby.

The vehicle they were driving was reported stolen in a carjacking about 7:05 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

