3 Teens Among 6 Shot at Apartment Complex on Chicago’s South Side

Three teens were among six people who sustained injuries in a shooting Friday night at an apartment complex on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 9 p.m. at the Parkway Gardens apartment complex in the 6500 block of South King Drive.

A 23-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious conditions, according to the Chicago Fire Dept. Two teens, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, were both taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

A third teen, another 14-year-old female, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A sixth adult victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said.

Details about what led up to the incident or information about possible suspects weren't available Friday night.