3 teens among 4 injured in Brainerd shooting

A total of four people, including three teenagers, were wounded in a shooting on Monday evening in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported before 8 p.m. in the area of West 93rd Street and South Racine Avenue. Three 15-year-olds were shot and taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A fourth person, who is 21 years old, also sustained a gunshot wound and was listed in serious-to-critical condition.

The circumstances regarding what led up to shots being fired remained unclear late Monday.