South Chicago

3 Shot, Including 15-Year-Old Boy, in South Chicago

The teen was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A 15-year-old boy was among three people who were wounded in a shooting Friday in South Chicago.

They were standing on a sidewalk about 8:52 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Exchange Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Local

East Garfield Park 54 seconds ago

Man Dead, 2 Women Critical in East Garfield Park Crash

fourth of july 6 hours ago

City of Chicago Details Safety Plan Ahead of Holiday Weekend Heat Wave

A man, 18, was shot in the legs while a 23-year-old woman was struck in the arm and torso, police said. They were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

South ChicagoChicago PoliceUniversity of Chicago Medical Centerteen shotExchange Avenue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us