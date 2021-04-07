3 Shot in Same Washington Park Block in 24 hours

Two people were shot Wednesday morning in Washington Park on the same block where a woman was shot the previous day.

About 11:20 a.m., two males suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their arms and legs in the 300 block of East 56th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. One of them was 19 years old.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh about 1:25 p.m. on the same block, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

She was among 19 people wounded, five of them fatally, in shootings across Chicago that day.

No arrests have been reported in either shootings.