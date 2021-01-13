Wicker Park

3 Ride-share Drivers Carjacked by Passengers in Wicker Park

police lights
NBC10

At least three ride-share drivers have been carjacked by passengers in recent weeks in Wicker Park on the North Side.

In each incident a ride-share drive arrives to pick up two men, Chicago police said. One man sits in the back and the other enters the front seat, according to police.

The man in the back seat then points a gun at the driver and demands their belongings before telling them to exit the vehicle, police said. The two men then drive off in the vehicle together.

Local

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Changes Travel Order, When Next Phase of Vaccinations May Begin

Niles Township High School 9 hours ago

Parents, Students Express Concern Over Alleged Racial Discrimination in Suburban School District

Two incidents were reported Dec. 28, the first about 12:10 a.m. in the 1900 Block of West Evergreen Avenue and the second about 1:50 a.m. in the 2000 Block of West St. Paul Avenue, police said.

The most recent incident happened Jan. 9 about 7 p.m. in the 1400 Block of North Maplewood Avenue, according to police.

Both men are between 18 and 30-years-old, police said. One man is 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and between 130 and 150 pounds. The other man is 5-foot-7 to 6-feet and about 140 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Wicker Parkchicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us