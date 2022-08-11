3 Plead Not Guilty in Shooting That Seriously Wounded Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer on Far South Side

Three men pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges of aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in an incident last month that seriously wounded an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Far South Side.

Bryant Hayes and Justen Krismantis, both 22, and Demitrius Harrell, 28, were all arrested shortly after a shooting took place July 12 at 2:30 a.m., at a bar in the 2400 block of West 104th Street in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, police said.

Off-duty Chicago police officer Daniel Golden, 32, had just helped break up a fight outside the bar and was walking away when he was shot in the back, according to authorities.

As a result of the injuries, Golden is currently paralyzed from the waist down, family members say.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Golden, who hails from a family of cops, “was doing what he could to keep people apart” and had even stopped someone from chasing the man who minutes later grabbed a gun and fired off 19 rounds, Asst. State’s Atty. James Murphy said during a previous court hearing.

Harrell was charged with unlawful use of weapon as a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm; Hayes with aggravated unlawful use of weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm; Krismantis with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing an officer.

All three men have pleaded guilty to each of their charges. The next court date is scheduled for Oct. 13.