3 People Fatally Shot Outside Belmont Cragin Bar Identified by Medical Examiner

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday night identified the three people who were killed in a shooting hours earlier in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m.

A male gunman opened fire at the scene, striking at least four people. A 50-year-old man identified as Ricky Vera was shot in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A 26-year-old man, Mario Pozuelos, was shot multiple times and died at a nearby hospital. Mercedes Tavares, a 24-year-old woman, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

A fourth victim, a 25-year-old woman, was shot in the head, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago police.