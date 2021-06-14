3 Men Injured in East Garfield Park Shooting

Three men were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

They were near a vacant lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 21, was shot in the groin and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another, also 21, was struck in the leg and was taken in good condition to the same hospital.

The third man, 25, was also shot in the leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.