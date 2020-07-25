3 Men Face Weapons Charges in First Federal Prosecutions Under ‘Operation Legend'

Three men charged with illegally possessing guns and ammunition are the first in Chicago prosecuted under Operation Legend, officials announced Friday.

Darryl Collins, 30, of Dolton, is charged with one count of illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Romeo Holloway, 21, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by felon. And Darryl Phillips 22, is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Operation Legend is intended to help state and local officials fight violent crime, but the program also prompted backlash in Portland; activists there said agents in unmarked vehicles were abducting protesters off the street without cause.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday more federal agents would be sent to Chicago as the program expanded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted those agents would not operate “Portland-style.”

Phillips was arrested Wednesday morning as local and federal officers searched his apartment in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, according to a criminal complaint. In his bedroom, officers said they found a semiautomatic weapon modified to fire automatically.

Later that day, officers saw Collins adjusting an object in his waistband in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue, a criminal complaint states. He ran when officers approached and was seen holding a gun.

A gunshot was heard during the chase; Collins was arrested a short time later at a nearby store, and officers found a gun underneath a folding table where the gunshot was heard, the complaint states.

Holloway, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, according to a criminal complaint. Officers reportedly saw him moving his hand around his pants as if trying to conceal something.

They searched Holloway and found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, the complaint states.