3 Killed When Metra Train Strikes Car in Beverly; Trains Stopped at 103rd Street

Three people died Saturday evening when a Metra train heading toward downtown Chicago struck a vehicle in the city's Beverly neighborhood, authorities said.

Train 122, operating on the transit agency's Rock Island Line, collided with a vehicle before 5:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Vincennes Avenue. A total of 41 passengers were onboard, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near 103rd Street following the collision, Metra tweeted.

Metra Alert RI - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near 103rd Street due to train #122 striking a vehicle — Metra Rock Island (@metraRID) June 27, 2021

The train departed Joliet at 4:25 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Chicago's LaSalle Street station at 5:25 p.m.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.