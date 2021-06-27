3 Killed When Metra Train Strikes Car in Beverly; Trains Stopped at 103rd Street

Three people died Saturday evening when a Metra train heading toward downtown Chicago struck a vehicle in the city's Beverly neighborhood, authorities said.
Train 122, operating on the transit agency's Rock Island Line, collided with a vehicle before 5:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Vincennes Avenue. A total of 41 passengers were onboard, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.
Inbound and outbound train movement was halted near 103rd Street following the collision, Metra tweeted.
The train departed Joliet at 4:25 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Chicago's LaSalle Street station at 5:25 p.m.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.