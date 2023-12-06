One resident was in critical condition and others may be unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood overnight.

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. at a home at 1200 S. Kedvale, the Chicago Fire Department said, with officials describing the building as "unstable." Three people were hospitalized as a result of the flames.

According to the CFD, two of those injured were Chicago Police officers, who were helping to rescue occupants when the front porch of the building collapsed.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Those officers were transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition, CFD said. According to the Chicago Police Department, the officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. At least one office has been released.

The woman, 75, who was also transported to a nearby hospital, was last listed in critical condition.

By early Wednesday morning, the fire had been struck out. However, firefighters were still searching for possible victims, as not all occupants of the home were believed to be accounted for, authorities said.

"We're not sure if he's in the structure," First District Fire Chief Jim McDonough said during a Wednesday morning update, adding that the building remains unstable and unsafe for firefighters to enter.

Photos and video from the scene show parts of the home completely destroyed, including several windows, with parts of the roof and porch collapsed and crumbled.

No other injuries were reported, the CPD said. The origin of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.