3 Injured in Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Auburn Gresham, Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after an Auburn Gresham hit-and-run left three people with serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon.
According to authorities, the crash occurred in the 8600 block of South Carpenter at approximately 5:30 p.m.
A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on the roadway when a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck it head on, police said.
The Equinox rolled over into a nearby yard. A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-old males were taken to area hospitals with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to police.
Meanwhile, the occupants of the Trailblazer fled the scene of the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate, and no suspects are in custody at this time.