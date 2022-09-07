Chicago Police Officer, 2 Others Hurt in Belmont Cragin Crash

A Chicago police officer and an elderly couple were injured in a crash Wednesday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The crash, involving at least two vehicles, happened around 11:40 a.m. near Fullerton and Central avenues, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Three people were transported to hospitals and their conditions were stabilized, Merritt said.

An officer was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, he said. An elderly man and woman were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Two other people involved in the crash refused treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago police did not release details about the crash.