3 People, Including 2 Teens, Injured in North Lawndale Shooting

Two teenagers were among three people who were injured in a shooting Saturday evening in the North Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:52 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 12th Place. According to Chicago police, a 20-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were on the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up.

An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a gun and fired shots. The 20-year-old was shot in the left hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, authorities stated. The 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The teenage girl was shot in the buttocks and listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by Area Three detectives.

