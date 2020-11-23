3, Including 15-Year-Old Boy, Arrested for Shooting That Injured 8 at Wisconsin Mall

A total of three people, including an alleged shooter, have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left eight people injured at a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall Friday, authorities said.

On Sunday, police in the city of Wauwatosa announced a 15-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred after an altercation between two groups near the entrance of a Macy's store at the Mayfair Mall.

In an update Monday, police said that a total of three people were arrested, including the suspected shooter, who was apprehended during a traffic stop in Milwaukee, NBC affiliate WTMJ reported.

The weapon suspected of being used during the shooting was found in the vehicle the teen was in at the time of his arrest, according to police.

In addition to the accused shooter, officers arrested a person who was believed to be involved the shooting, and a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the suspected shooter's arrest, officials stated.

Investigators were working with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges for all three individuals.

In all, eight individuals, including a teen, were injured in the shooting. At least four of those individuals were innocent bystanders, authorities said.

Armed officers, including FBI agents and SWAT members, could be seen in areas outside the mall for several hours Friday afternoon as they canvassed the perimeter and secured the facility. In all, seven tactical teams moved through the mall in the aftermath of the shooting, authorities say.

More officers will be stationed at Mayfair Mall in the coming weeks, "for both an added sense of security as well as routine patrols for an increase in holiday shoppers," WTMJ reported.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city last week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.