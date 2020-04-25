3 in Custody After Burglary at Portage Park Car Dealership

Three people were arrested after a break-in Saturday at a car dealership in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The trio broke a side window of the dealership at 2:13 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago police. Once inside, the male suspects rummaged through several offices before running away.

Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 5133 W. Irving Park Road, is the only car dealership in the block.

Responding officers took them into custody after a short foot chase, police said. It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken from the dealership.

Area North detectives are investigating.