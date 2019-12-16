3 In Custody After Attempted Auto Theft Prompts Police Chase

Three people were taken into custody after authorities said they were called to the Greater Chicago Auto Auction Monday afternoon following reports of five individuals attempting to steal vehicles after cutting the security fence surrounding the lot.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. Monday at 20401 Cox Ave., officials said, where a group of individuals cut the security fence using bolt cutters and gained entry to where the vehicles were stored.

Matteson officers said they then shut down entry and exit gates to prevent an escape shortly after witnessing the suspects entering a vehicle on the lot and fleeing the scene.

Officers said the offenders crashed through the closed garage doors at the auction atrium and then attempted to run southbound through a lot where a police chase ensued.

“They subsequently jumped the southeast fence and ran into a subdivision. One offender was immediately taken into custody by a Matteson Officer...two more offenders were located by officers hiding under a deck,” a press release stated. “They were also taken into custody.”

A fourth person was seen running south in the subdivision and was later tracked by Matteson Police K9. That individual fled in a stolen Matteson Police squad car, police said, onto northbound I-57 and later disabled at 147th Street and Dixie Highway.

According to the statement released, witnesses stated the driver exited and fled on foot.

The damaged squad car was recovered and towed back to a police station, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy, and two adults ages 20 and 25, were in custody for an investigation.

A search for a fourth person however, is still underway.

No other details were immediately known.