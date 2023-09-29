3 dead in Edgewater following hazardous materials response: officials

Two women and a man have died following a hazardous materials emergency at a high-rise in the Edgewater neighborhood on Friday morning.

The first call came in at 8:08 a.m. at 5821 N. Broadway, Fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said. One man was dead on the scene and two women, who were possibly in their 40s and 70s, were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they died, said Merritt.

The Level I Hazmat call has been controlled, said Merritt, but it was unclear what happened at the building.

“It was not CO (carbon monoxide poisoning),’’ said Merritt. “It was not a fire.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago police confirmed three people have died but had no further information.