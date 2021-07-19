3 Dead From Carbon Monoxide Exposure Near Michigan Country Music Festival Were School Pals

Three young men who likely died from carbon monoxide exposure while camping near a country music festival in Michigan were pals who played high school football together, friends and family said.

They were identified as Dawson Brown, 20, Richie Mays Jr., 20, and Kole Sova, 19, MLive.com reported.

“My heart is breaking for these families and the ones still fighting for their lives,” said Mays' mother, Amy Satterthwaite, referring to two more friends who were at a hospital.

The deaths Saturday probably were caused by carbon monoxide from a portable generator that was operating too close to their travel trailer, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said.

The victims probably were asleep and “never knew what happened,” Bevier said Monday.

The two other men remained in critical condition, he said.

They were at a campground across the road from the Faster Horses Festival, a weekend country music show, at Michigan International Speedway, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Detroit.

"Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones," festival organizers said on Facebook.

Brown, Mays and Sova graduated from Michigan Center High School in Michigan Center, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Detroit. Brown had a landscape and lawn business. Mays had talked about selling insurance. Sova worked at the Jiffy Mix plant in Chelsea and had taken college classes.

Classmates, friends and relatives gathered Sunday at Sova's home to share their sorrow.

“They had a good life,” Sova's father, Jerry Sova, said. “I think it is important to focus on that, too.”

Separately, state police were investigating the death of Melissa Havens, 30, of Croswell, at the festival Saturday. The cause and manner of her death still weren't publicly disclosed.