3 Dead, at Least 9 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

Three people are dead and at least nine others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago in a violent start to the weekend.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of South Homan, a man was in an alley when he was approached by another man. That second man pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times in the head and body, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No suspects are currently in custody, and Area One Detectives are continuing to investigate.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., hospital staff at Holy Cross found a 35-year-old man that had been dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and Area One Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Chicago police reported another fatal shooting in the 1600 block of West 35th Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Two individuals became involved in a verbal altercation when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking a 30-year-old man in the chest.

According to police, the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far:

Friday –

At approximately 3:35 p.m., a 20-year-old man was standing on a street corner in the 600 block of South Francisco when he became engaged in a verbal altercation with a person in a vehicle, police said. The person inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the finger. He was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition, and was later transferred to Stroger.

In the 500 block of North Pine at approximately 5:32 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot while standing near the street, police said. He was hit in the hip, leg and foot, and is in fair condition at Mount Sinai. No other details were immediately available.

A 20-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Homan just before 6 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, and the person inside opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital and is in fair condition.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 61 st Street, a man was driving when shots were fired, striking him in the head. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

In the 1400 block of West 62nd Street at approximately 9:41 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and a man inside opened fire, striking her multiple times. She was taken to the University of Chicago, and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6700 block of South Cottage Grove at approximately 10:45 p.m. when he heard gunfire, police said. The man ran from the scene, but realized he had been shot in the chest and sought medical treatment at the University of Chicago. He is listed in good condition.

Just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Maypole, a 29-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 4000 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was riding in the backseat of an SUV when he was hit in the head by a gunshot, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in fair condition.

Saturday –