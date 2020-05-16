3 Dead, at Least 12 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say three people are dead and at least 12 others have been injured in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

A pair of fatal shootings occurred less than 15 minutes apart on Friday evening, according to Chicago police. The first one occurred in the 5100 block of South Halsted just after 9 p.m. when a 31-year-old man was shot while getting into a car at a gas station.

According to police, a man sprinted out of the building and began firing shots at the victim. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and crashed after the gunfire, with the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Less than 15 minutes later, another fatal shooting occurred in the 300 block of West 108th Place. According to police, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were standing in a group when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots.

The man was hit multiple times in the chest, and an unknown individual brought him to Roseland Hospital. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was hit in the leg, and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Saturday at approximately 4:27 a.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4400 block of West Adams when a person walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Four Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported so far this weekend:

Friday –

An 18-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Carpenter at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot in the right hand and left shin. Police say the man is in good condition, but has been “very uncooperative” in the investigation.

In the 7100 block of South Honore at approximately 7:15 p.m., two people were shot when two men walked up to them and opened fire. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The other victim, a 48-year-old man, is also in serious condition after being shot in the upper back.

Just after 8 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Wolcott, two people were shot, according to police. A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, and is in serious condition at Christ Hospital. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is in good condition at the University of Chicago.

A 32-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the 800 block of North Saint Louis at approximately 10 p.m., and when he tried to run from the scene he encountered a group of individuals, one of whom opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition after being shot in the leg.

In the 8700 block of South Princeton at approximately 10:07 p.m., a group of men were standing on a sidewalk when another man walked out of a nearby alley and opened fire. Police say a 21-year-old man was hit in the abdomen, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

Saturday –