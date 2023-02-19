3 Dead After Car Slams Into Pole, Bursts Into Flames in West Pullman

Three people are dead after a car slammed into a utility pole and a wall before bursting into flames in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night, authorities said.

According to police, officers were called to an illegal street racing scene in the 12000 block of South Halsted at approximately 10:58 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle strike a pole and then hit a wall. The vehicle then burst into flames.

When firefighters put out the blaze, a total of three individuals were found inside the vehicle, and all three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash, and no further details were immediately available.