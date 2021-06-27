3 CPD Officers Hospitalized After North Austin Hit-and-Run Crash

Three Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run crash in the city’s North Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the officers were traveling northbound in an unmarked vehicle in the 1200 block of North Cicero at approximately 12:33 a.m. when a black sedan, traveling westbound on Division Street, went through a red light and struck the side of the police vehicle.

The unmarked police cruiser then skidded through the intersection and went through a nearby fence, according to police.

The black sedan did not stop and continued driving away from the scene.

The three officers were transported to area hospitals for observation, and are all in good condition, according to CPD officials.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating the crash.