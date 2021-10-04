3 Carjackings Reported Within Hours of Each Other, 2 at Same Time Just Blocks Apart: CPD

Three carjackings were reported within hours of each other in Chicago Sunday night, two of them taking place at the same time just blocks apart, police said.

The first incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the Norwood Park neighborhood when an armed gunman demanded a 40-year-old give up his keys, police said.

The man had been walking toward his white Range Rover in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee at the time and refused to give the gunman his keys, authorities said. The man was shot in the left arm and chest and the gunman fled in his vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At about 10:50 p.m., a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle in the city's Roscoe Village neighborhood, in the 2100 block of West Melrose, when they say three men armed with handguns forced them out. The gunmen fled in the 2011 black Chevy Imapala and also took the victims' cell phones, police said.

In the Lakeview neighborhood, just blocks away, a second carjacking was reported at the same time.

There, in the 3400 block of North Jannsen, a 38-year-old man was standing in an alley when two men walked up and took his 2015 Volkwagen GTI, which was running at the time. The man was not injured, police said.

Police said no one was in custody in connection with the three latest carjackings.

The latest rash of carjackings comes just weeks after police announced plans to transfer dozens of Chicago police officers to assist detectives with the rising numbers that have occurred in recent months.

According to CPD’s statistics, the city is on pace to triple the amount of carjackings there were in 2019.