Jaslyn Adams

2nd Man Held Without Bond in Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams

A second man was ordered held without bond Friday in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in a car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s.

Demond Goudy, 21, was out on bond for four separate felony cases at the time of the April 18 shooting of Jaslyn Adams, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni. Goudy is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the attack that also wounded the girl’s father.

Goudy opened fire twice on the vehicle the girl and her father were in, Deboni told Judge David Navarro during a bond hearing, adding Goudy posed a threat to the community.

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, 29, were in a McDonald’s drive-thru on Chicago’s West Side when two men got out of a silver Audi and opened fire. They had gotten back into the Audi when the victims’ car started moving forward, according to prosecutors. Surveillance video shows the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away. Prosecutors didn’t detail a motive in the shooting.

Goudy’s attorney, Cathryn Crawford, brought up several objections during the hearing, including the revealing of Goudy’s juvenile record. She did not introduce any positive background information about Goudy after saying she could not go along with the proceedings.

Marion Lewis, 18, is also being held without bond on murder charges in the girl’s death.

