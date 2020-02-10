Cedar Lake

2nd Grader Found in Possession of Empty Handgun Magazine at NW Indiana School

The incident was brought to school officials from another student based on the teachings of "See Something Say Something," police said

By Marco Stendardo

A second-grade student at Jane Ball Elementary School was in possession of a firearm magazine Monday afternoon, according to the Cedar Lake Police Department.

The child was immediately removed and taken to the principal's office after a school resource officer was told of the magazine at around 12 p.m. Monday.

The child's parents were immediately contacted, and was then determined that the magazine did come from the child's home.

Police said the child did not have access to any weapons or ammunition--the empty magazine was accidentally left out and in his reach.

There was no apparent threat to the safety of students, authorities said, and the school was working with the Cedar Lake Police Department to further investigate the incident.

The incident was brought to school officials from another student based on the teachings of "See Something Say Something," police said.

