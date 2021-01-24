2nd Abuse Allegation Levied Against Pfleger, Chicago Archdiocese Confirms

A second allegation of sexual abuse of a minor has been received by the Chicago Archdiocese against the Rev. Michael Pfleger, officials confirmed Sunday evening.

According to an archdiocese spokesperson, the allegation comes from a sibling of the minor who came forward with abuse allegations earlier this year.

Pfleger was asked to step aside from his ministry at St. Sabina after the allegation was received by the Archdiocese’s Office of Child Abuse Investigations and Review earlier this month.

According to a letter from Cardinal Blase Cupich, the allegation stems from an incident that occurred more than 40 years ago.

“Father Pfleger has agreed to cooperate fully with my request and will live away from the parish while this matter is investigated,” Cupich said in a letter to parishioners.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney, in accordance with church policy.

“The Archdiocese of Chicago takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward,” Cupich said.

The church asked parishioners and Chicago residents to remember that the claims of abuse “have not been proven as true or false,” and not to assume guilt or innocence in the case.

Pfleger has been asked not to speak publicly about the case.

"I can't possibly respond to the hundreds of Texts, emails, and calls that I have received from all across the nation since [Tuesday]," Pfleger wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. "I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God. Please keep me in prayer and the Faith Community of St. Sabina."

Pfleger, 70, has been the pastor of Saint Sabina Church in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood since 1981. He has become widely known for his activism against violence in the city, and has frequently been the subject of controversy, speaking out against the “Jerry Springer Show” and criticizing rap musicians who he says glorified violence in their music.