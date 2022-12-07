Oak Street Beach

21-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Water at Oak Street Beach

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a man was unresponsive early Wednesday in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach.

According to officials, around 1:55 a.m., a 21-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in the water, in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

According to authorities, detectives have called the incident a death investigation rather than a drowning. No further details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Oak Street Beach
