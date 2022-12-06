Friends Search For Polish Businessman After He Disappears Following Chicago Holiday Party

Krzysztof Szubert’s friends spent Tuesday evening searching for him and putting up fliers, days after he went missing following a holiday party in downtown Chicago.

Szubert, who lives in Tychy, Poland and works in the IT field, has been working in Chicago since November, friends say.

“We are scared for him,” said Michal Wojasinski. “His family is scared for him.”

Friends say that Szubert was staying has been staying at a Joliet hotel, but was at a party in the first block of West Hubbard on Saturday night when he stepped outside.

He was last seen leaving the party at approximately 9:45 p.m., but he left abruptly.

‘I saw him standing there, then the next moment he wasn’t there,” Wojasinski said. “Nobody saw him leaving. The next day, on Sunday, I went to his room and knocked on door – it was empty – he was not there.”

NBC 5 spoke with Szubert’s sister in Poland, and she says this behavior is completely out of character for him.

“He always calls mom and dad – everyday,” said Anna Szubert. “We tried calling his phones, but both of his phones completely off…He is very smart and generous. We just want him back home.”

Chicago Police say Szubert was last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue collared shirt when he left the party at Howl at the Moon, located at 26 West Hubbard.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8266.