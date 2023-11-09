Veterans Day is this Saturday, a federal holiday honoring the sacrifice of veterans and active-duty military personnel while also marking 105 years since the end of World War I.

Various restaurants and stores are offering special discounts to veterans, military personnel, their families, first responders and teachers this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the deals available:

Restaurants

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty military members can get an entrée and non-alcoholic beverage from the California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day Menu, no purchase required.

IKEA

Veterans are invited to come and enjoy a free entrée on Nov. 10-12 in their Swedish Restaurant.

Little Caesars Pizza

Current and former U.S. military members can get a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo on Saturday, featuring four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi drink.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Veterans and military members can get a free pork chop lunch on Nov. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entrée.

On Nov. 11, Perry's will be offering a three-course menu for $39 for dine-in only from 4-6 p.m. Reservations and military ID are required.

Potbelly

With the presentation of ID, active-duty military and veterans can get a complimentary fountain drink or cookie free with the purchase of an entrée.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Veterans can get a free 12-ounce coffee on Saturday in-store with the presentation of military ID.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tal (12 ounce) hot or iced browed coffee.

Time Out Market Chicago

The Fulton Market food hall is offering veterans and active-military duty members $15 gift cards for use this Saturday. The offer is limited to the first 100 guests and military ID must be presented.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Military members, past and present, are eligible to receive a free meal by presenting military or veteran ID on Nov. 11. The offer is only valid for dine-in meals.

Wendy’s

With the presentation of ID or a Veterans Advantage card, veterans can get a free Sausage, Egg and Cheese English Muffin, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Baconator combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Shopping

Adidas

All verified medical professionals, first responders, nurses, military members, teachers and seniors ages 65 and older are offered a 30% discount online an in-store, as well as a 20% discount at factory outlets. Shoppers must verify their status using ID.me.

The Home Depot

Active military, veterans and their spouses can enjoy 10% off eligible purchases and up to $400 in discounts annually.

Office Depot

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 25% off in-store purchases Nov. 11-13. Military ID is required.

Randolphs

Active duty service members, veterans and first responders can get a 20% discount off of their purchase using ID.me verification.

Ray Ban

Military, nurse, responders, teachers, medical providers and U.S. government employees can get 15% off their purchase with verification from ID.me.

Target

Active-duty military, veterans and their families can receive 10% off a storewide purchase twice until Nov. 13.

Under Armour

Service members and their families are eligible for 40% off all purchases at UnderArmour.com, Under Armour stores and Under Armour Factory House now through Nov. 19.

Walgreens

Veterans, active-military members and their families are eligible for a 20% discount of regular price items at all stores nationwide from Friday to Monday with proof of service and a Walgreens membership.