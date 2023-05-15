2023 Riot Fest Chicago Lineup To Be Announced Tuesday

Lollapalooza and Pitchfork aren't the only music festivals headed to Chicago in 2023.

2023 Riot Fest, scheduled for Sept. 15, 16 and 17 in Douglass Park, will announce its full lineup Tuesday at 10 a.m., a post from the music festival said Monday. But even before bands are announced, a presale will take place.

"This is the announcement to announce that Riot Fest 2023 pre-sale tickets will be on sale tonight at 7PM CDT, with prices starting at $179.98," festival organizers said Monday. "We would also like to announce that we will be announcing the Riot Fest 2023 lineup tomorrow (5/16) at 10AM CDT."

Tickets to the general public will go on sale at the same time the lineup is announced, the post continues.

While it may seem unusual to fans that presale tickets are set to the market before the lineup is released, organizers say its nothing new.

"You usually give us a few headliners before we buy the tix," a comment on Riot Fest's presale announcement read on Instagram read. "Why no info at all?"

"LOL. No we don’t," Riot Fest responded. "We’ve done it twice in almost 20 years. No one is forcing you to buy tickets."

Similar comments -- and responses -- were posted to Riot Fest's presale announcement on Facebook.

"So you want us to buy tickets before you tell us the lineup? I love you guys but come on," one comment read.

"I don't care if you buy tickets or not," the music festival replied. "This is how we do it literally every year."

Last year's Riot Fest in Chicago saw headliners My Chemical Romance, The Misfits and Nine Inch Nails, along with nearly 100 other bands including Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Yellowcard, Sleater Kinney and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Pre-sale ticket information can be found here.