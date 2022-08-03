2022-23 NFL season key dates: Super Bowl, Thanksgiving games, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s almost that time of year – the time when we can kick back and watch some NFL football.

The upcoming Hall of Fame game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will get the preseason action underway, but there are plenty more dates to be aware of as the regular season approaches.

Here are all the key dates for the 2022-23 NFL regular season to mark on your calendar:

When is the first game of the 2022-23 NFL regular season?

The new NFL season starts off with a bang. The defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, one of the premier teams expected to challenge the Rams for the title this year.

Kickoff time is Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?

The last day for teams to phone in trades is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

When are the 2022 NFL Thanksgiving games?

There will be a triple-header on Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12) to keep you occupied all day while stuffing yourself with turkey and more delicious dishes.

The Detroit Lions will host the Bills to start off the day at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET. The night ends with the New England Patriots taking on the Minnesota Vikings in the U.S. Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

When is Week 18 of the 2022-23 NFL season?

For the second year in a row, there will be a Week 18 to end the regular season. Week 18 in the 2022-23 campaign is slated for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. No games currently have official kickoff times.

When does the 2022-23 Wild Card Round start?

The Wild Card Round is expected to go from Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 to Monday, Jan. 16.

When does the 2022-23 Divisional Round start?

The Divisional Round is expected to last from Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 to Sunday, Jan. 22.

When are the 2022-23 AFC and NFC Championship Games?

Both the AFC and NFC Championship Game in 2023 are slated for Sunday, Jan. 29.

When is the 2023 Pro Bowl?

The 2023 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 5. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will be hosting the game.

When is Super Bowl LVII?

The 2022-23 campaign concludes with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., is the host for the event.