$200 Utility Payments Headed to Over 250K Illinois Families, Pritzker Announces

Over 250,000 Illinois families are set to receive supplemental payments of $200 this summer to help with energy costs, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

All recipients of the Low-Income House Energy Assistance Program, as well as families who apply, should receive the payments for rising costs, according to Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“Access to energy is a basic necessity and my administration is working tirelessly to ensure families can afford rising costs,” Pritzker said. “Hardworking Illinoisans should not have to choose between keeping the lights on and feeding their families. As energy prices continue to skyrocket across the nation, we are providing an extra $200 in relief to our most vulnerable residents.”

The deadline to apply for utility assistance is May 31. Applications must be completed in person at area administering agencies, listed here, or by contacting (833) 711-0374 for support.

All LIHEAP recipients are eligible to receive a one-time payment of $200 and no additional action is needed, according to a release. The $200 will be paid directly to utility companies and will be marked as a LIHEAP credit on the bill this July.

Since September 2021, the LIHEAP has invested $386 million into families to support bills for heating, gas and electricity, a release noted.