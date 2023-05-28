2-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Shoots Self in Rogers Park

Chicago police are investigating after a two-year-old girl accidentally shot herself on Sunday evening in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood, authorities said.

At around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace regarding a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a two-year-old who had been shot in the right hand. According to authorities, the young girl found a gun and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking herself in the forearm.

She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.