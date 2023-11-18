Gary

2-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 3-year-old sibling in Gary

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 2-year-old boy died on Friday night in Gary after being accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother, according to authorities.

Police said that officers responded to Northlake Methodist Hospital shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday night for reports of a 2-year-old gunshot victim.

Officials said officers spoke with the child's mother, who informed police that her son had been accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son, who found the gun in her purse after she left a bedroom in their home.

The 2-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police then responded to a home in the 2100 block of Georgia Street, where authorities believe the shooting occurred. An investigation inside the home is underway, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 219-755-3855.

This article tagged under:

Gary
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us