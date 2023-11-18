2-year-old dies after being accidentally shot by 3-year-old sibling in Gary

A 2-year-old boy died on Friday night in Gary after being accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother, according to authorities.

Police said that officers responded to Northlake Methodist Hospital shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday night for reports of a 2-year-old gunshot victim.

Officials said officers spoke with the child's mother, who informed police that her son had been accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son, who found the gun in her purse after she left a bedroom in their home.

The 2-year-old boy was later pronounced dead.

Police then responded to a home in the 2100 block of Georgia Street, where authorities believe the shooting occurred. An investigation inside the home is underway, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 219-755-3855.