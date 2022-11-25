2-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Park Forest Home, Police Say

A 2-year-old boy was rushed to a Chicago hospital following a shooting Friday morning in south suburban Park Forest, police stated.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., the boy was brought by a relative to an area hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. The toddler was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital to undergo surgery and was reported to be in critical condition.

As of Friday afternoon, it remains unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional. The family member who brought the boy to the hospital reported that the boy was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard, authorities stated.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Park Forest Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone who may have information is urged to call police at 708-748-1309.