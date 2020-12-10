2-Year-Old Abducted by Woman in Austin Neighborhood: Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a woman in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Thursday, authorities said.

Police believe the boy was abducted by his biological mother, Jaida Smith, who was last seen with Kingston Smith Thursday.

Officials said she took the child from the 900 block of North Massasoit St. in Chicago's Austin neighborhood from his legal guardian without authority.

Police added that the child is not feared to be in danger at this time.

Smith has brown eyes, black hair with a light completion and is Black and Hispanic, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Area Four Special Victim's Unit at (312) 746-8255.