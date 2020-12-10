Austin

2-Year-Old Abducted by Woman in Austin Neighborhood: Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy believed to be abducted by a woman in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Thursday, authorities said.

Police believe the boy was abducted by his biological mother, Jaida Smith, who was last seen with Kingston Smith Thursday.

Officials said she took the child from the 900 block of North Massasoit St. in Chicago's Austin neighborhood from his legal guardian without authority.

Local

rogers park 1 hour ago

Man Wounded in Rogers Park Shootout Allegedly Opened Fire at Cops Trying to Recover Ex-Girlfriend's Stolen Dog: Prosecutors

illinois coronavirus 2 hours ago

50K People Sign Up For Chicago Suburban COVID-19 Portal, Register for Vaccine

Police added that the child is not feared to be in danger at this time.

Smith has brown eyes, black hair with a light completion and is Black and Hispanic, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Area Four Special Victim's Unit at (312) 746-8255.

This article tagged under:

AustinChicago Policechild abduction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us